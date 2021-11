Marty Tharp’s life has been one of changes. The retired Colorado State University Assistant Professor of Journalism bounced through a variety of newspaper careers as journalist, reporter and editor. She also served on the staffs of a U.S. senator and a Colorado governor, before landing at Colorado State University. However, she is perhaps best known locally as a former Fort Collins City Council member from 2001 to 2005, where she worked diligently to create the local library district.

