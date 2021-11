Are you planning to buy a car for your family without investing much? Then the Highlander might fill your needs. Style, comfort, and reliability are the key components of the Highlander. It is in its fourth generation since the 2020 model year and for the 2022 model year, nothing has changed much, but there is a new bronze-accented hybrid variant. While it is not perfect, will the downsides affect you? Well, you will be surprised.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO