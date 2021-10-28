CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Ben Franklin students offered duct tape to keep mask on

By Anna Johnson
valleynewslive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After receiving a whistleblower message that students were being offered duct table to keep their masks on, we...

Theresa McSparkles
5d ago

Seriously.. when I read the headline I thought to myself that it was a joke. Heaven forbid anyone kid around.. people need to stop being so sensitive about everything..

