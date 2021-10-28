CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Analysis: Gains Back $1,800, Upside Capped Before US GDP

By Forex Crunch
 5 days ago

Gold price gains $1,800 level as demand for safe-haven assets rises. The upside may remain shallow...

MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
#Gold Price#Gdp#Price Analysis#The Upside#Ecb#Asian#Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com

Oil Prices Mixed Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices traded mixed in choppy trade on Tuesday after a survey showed supply chain bottlenecks and logistical problems sent input costs soaring and curtailed Eurozone manufacturing growth last month. The downside, if any, was limited after a Reuters’ survey suggested that the increase in OPEC’s oil output in October...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays offered below $1,800, Fed eyed

Gold is meeting a critical level of resistance ahead of the FOMC outcome on Wednesday. Technicians will be looking for a downside continuation from a daily perspective. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.18% around $1,785. The pair recently refreshed the intraday low to $1,782.58 during Wednesday’s Asian session as market sentiment sours ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) verdict.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Climbs Before Fed Meeting

The U.S. dollar was higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting beginning today amid hopes that the central bank is likely to start winding down the QE program due to growing inflationary pressures. The central bank...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy Gold – 2 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on XAU/USD pair. The price of Gold seems undecided in the short term. It has moved sideways waiting for a bullish spark before jumping higher. DXY’s retreat forced the yellow metal to grow again after its most recent sell-off. In the short term, the … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Climbs Ahead Of Fed Policy

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday as the dollar firmed against most of its major rivals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. The Fed, which will unveil its policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to announce plans to begin gradually scaling back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases by mid-November or December.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: 20-day EMA guards immediate upside amid sluggish momentum

USD/CAD consolidates recent losses around short-term key resistance. Sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, six-week-old trend line resistance test bears. September’s low adds to the upside filters before convincing buyers. USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2410, grinds higher following the biggest daily jump in two weeks. In doing so, the Loonie pair...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price unfazed after ADP reports 571K job gains in October

(Kitco News) - Spot gold prices are holding relatively steady in negative territory even as private-sector jobs grew more than expected in October, according to private-payrolls processor ADP. Wednesday, ADP said that 571,000 jobs were created last month, significantly beating expectations; consensus forecasts were calling for job growth of around...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Consolidating Above 1.36 After UK PMI, Eying FOMC

GBP/USD remains on the backfoot just above 1.3600. Positive development on UK-France fisheries conflict may help the sterling bulls. UK PMI came better than expected, but the pair didn’t show any reaction. The GBP/USD outlook remains negative ahead of key data releases. The price seems rangebound and may break the lower range. The GBP/USD price … Continued.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP rallies to $1.19, gaining 8 percent value

Ripple price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for XRP is found at $1.11. The XRP rallied high today as bulls continue to dominate the price function. The Ripple price analysis shows that XRP is on an upwards trend again today, as XRP/USD has gained significant value over the past week, rising from $0.99 to $1.19, which is quite an achievement for the coin. From 28th October, the cryptocurrency is on the rise, with correcting for one day in between on 1st November and continuing upside again from yesterday, i.e., 2nd November.
MARKETS

