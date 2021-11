In a crossroads game for Texas, the Longhorns look like they're taking the paths toward San Antonio or Houston — as in the Alamo Bowl or the Texas Bowl. The 31-24 loss to No. 18 Baylor in Waco was Texas' third straight loss, something we haven't seen since Charlie Strong's final season in 2016, and it knocked out hopes of making it to Arlington for the Big 12 championship game; right now, it looks like it'll be either Oklahoma State, Baylor or Iowa State that'll be paired opposite Oklahoma.

