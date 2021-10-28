CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq Hits Record, Caterpillar and Merck Lift Dow, GDP Slumps

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8lfP_0cfcT4UW00

Stocks powered higher Thursday, bolstered by strong earnings reports from some of Wall Street's biggest players.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141 points, up 0.40%, to 35,631, the S&P 500 advanced 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which hit an intraday high, was up 1.2% at last check.

U.S. GDP slowed to its weakest pace in more than a year over the three months ending in September, Commerce Department data indicated. The agency estimated a 2% annualized third quarter growth rate - a sharp decline from the 6.7% pace in the previous period.

The U.S. economy's post-pandemic recovery was likely hampered by cooling consumption in the face of a surge in Covid delta-variant infections and the fading impact of government stimulus and extended jobless benefits.

"GDP told us what we already knew, the economy slowed down considerably in the third quarter," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

"The good news is we see the next few quarters more than making up for the slowdown, as Covid trends continue to improve."

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report will highlight today's earnings slate. Both tech giants will report September updates after the close of trading.

Apple will publish fiscal-fourth-quarter results as investors look for any impact from the global chip shortage on iPhone sales for the world's most-valuable tech company.

Online-retail and tech giant Amazon is expected to show solid gains in overall sales while navigating labor and supply-chain challenges.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report raced higher as a rebound in construction equipment demand, as well as surging commodity prices helped boost the company's third quarter bottom line.

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report shares jumped after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit guidance, as it looks for FDA approval for its Covid pill, molnupiravir.

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares surged to a seven-year high after last night's third quarter earnings blowout, and could open at levels last seen for the second-largest U.S. carmaker in more than a decade.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Mixed Dow, S&P 500 performance belies firmly bullish stock market breadth

Although the broader stock market indexes are mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 20 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 down 0.2%, market breadth readings are firmly bullish on the day. The number of advancing stocks are dominating decliners 2,276 to 920 on the NYSE and 3,087 to 1,159 on the Nasdaq, while volume in advancing shares is 79.5% of total NYSE volume and 72.1% of total Nasdaq volume. The Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1% and the NYSE Composite is rising 0.5%. Meanwhile, the bullish breadth is being shown in the Russell 2000 index of small-capitalization stocks, which is surging 2.3%
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Earnings Reports#Caterpillar#Apple Inc#Nasdaq Hits Record#Merck Lift#Commerce Department#Covid#Lpl Financial#Aapl Rrb Report#Amzn#Iphone#Merck Co#Mrk Rrb Report#Drugmaker
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Analyst Reports for PayPal, Merck & Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal Holdings, Inc. (. PYPL. ), Merck & Co., Inc. (. MRK. ), and Caterpillar Inc. (. CAT. ). These research reports have been hand-picked...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Street.Com

Nasdaq Hits Record High Ahead of Fed Decision; Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow In Focus

U.S. tech stocks hit a fresh record high Wednesday, while broader markets cautiously navigated a series of risk headlines ahead of what could be one of the most important Federal Reserve meetings in more than a decade. The Nasdaq trimmed its earlier gains, however, after a much-stronger-than-expected reading of October...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Records as Fed Meeting Begins

Stocks are higher midday, as Wall Street unpacks a slew of mostly upbeat corporate earnings while eyeing the start of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting. Both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) have nabbed fresh intraday highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) nears its record levels.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Slips as Nasdaq, Small-Caps Score Records

Stocks are a mixed bag midday, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve meeting about to conclude. Ahead of remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors are eager for clues regarding the timeline of scaling back the bond-buying program, as well as when interest rate hikes could occur. The Dow...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks pause as investors look ahead to Fed decision

Stocks were off to a mixed start Tuesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records. The Federal Reserve was set to begin a two-day policy meeting that's expected to see policy makers unveil a plan to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 28 points, or 0.1%, at 35,941, while the S&P 500 rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 4,617. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 21 points, or 0.1%, to 15,575.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Ternium Stock Is Tumbling Today

Ternium encountered some bottlenecks that impacted its ability to fully capture record steel prices. The steelmaker also sees headwinds ahead. Shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) were down more than 11% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday following the release of the steel company's third-quarter report. So what. Ternium shipped 3.1...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy