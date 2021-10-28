CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock the Shelves: Feeding America tackles diabetes, food insecurity

By Sue Bodilly
 7 days ago

When your grocery budget is down to its last few bucks, you buy the foods you know you like. It’s not a time to buy new foods you might hate. If iceberg lettuce is your go-to...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain crisis impacts Thanksgiving, Feeding America

MILWAUKEE - Prices for food have gone up significantly in the last year, meaning it could be an expensive holiday season. The reasons are tied to the supply chain crisis. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 4.6% increase in the food consumer price index from a year ago. If you're buying one item, you may not notice, but if you're buying all the ingredients to make pumpkin bread, it can quickly add up.
MILWAUKEE, WI
parentmap.com

How Families Can Combat Food Insecurity in Their Communities

Kids understand what it means to be hungry. Every child can remember melting down after a missed snack or struggling to concentrate during the last class before lunchtime. Living in one of the richest states in one of the richest countries in the world, it’s hard to believe that these are daily experiences for many children in our community. But hunger and food insecurity are widespread — just drive by a local food bank on a distribution day and see the line circling the block.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtoninformer.com

Gentrification Blamed for Food Insecurity in Wards 7, 8

New restaurants, grocery stores and specialty food markets have been popping up all over the District of Columbia as gentrification has taken hold in neighborhood after neighborhood. But in the two heavily Black Wards 7 and 8, getting fresh food has been a challenge. Of the 49 full-service grocery stores...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
keranews.org

1 in 8 Texans are still experiencing food insecurity

One in 8 Texans experiences food insecurity. According to Feeding Texas, 1.4 million households in the state and nearly 4 million individuals face hunger. That data also shows that access to food is a problem that disproportionately affects people of color. Sharon Watkins Jones with the nonprofit advocacy group Children...
TEXAS STATE
theonlinebeacon.com

MCLA Food Pantry Tackles Food Insecurity with Fruits and Veggies

MCLA Food Pantry is now planning on regularly offering fresh fruits and vegetables to the campus community. After successfully conducting a trial run of offering perishables during tabling sessions in Bowman and the Marketplace, the Food Pantry hopes to continue doing so in an effort to hear student stories around food insecurity and get the word out about how the Food Pantry can help.
ADVOCACY
Wrcbtv.com

Chattanooga Community Fridge expands to help with food insecurities

An outdoor refrigerator initiative to eliminate food insecurities and waste has expanded in Chattanooga. A few times a week, Sherry Mansfield makes the 3-minute walk to 1618 Union Avenue to get to the Chattanooga Community Fridge. Mansfield, who has lived in the Highland Park area, said it had been a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rit.edu

FoodShare continues to help remedy food insecurity

Even during the pandemic, the RIT FoodShare Center has continued to help the RIT community by offering free and nutritious food for RIT students, faculty, staff, or alumni in need. FoodShare, at 113 Kimball Drive, in the Riverknoll complex next to the laundry room, had converted the way people can...
ROCHESTER, NY
Knowridge Science Report

Eating just one egg everyday may increase your diabetes risk a lot

In a recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. They examined egg consumption in a large sample of Chinese adults and found that people who regularly consumed one or more eggs per day (equivalent to 50 grams) increased their risk of diabetes by 60%.
chicagocrusader.com

The Crusader takes a closer look The Pandemic spawned food insecurity in Cook County

Well over a year has passed since COVID-19 was declared a global health pandemic, thus thrusting the issue of food insecurity into the spotlight. Across the world, food insecurity (defined as the lack of consistent access to adequate, healthful foods) and the subsequent issues that follow have continued to have a widespread reach. Curbing the obvious effects of the virus has only been half the battle. In the past year, the reality of hunger and the unlimited variety of those who feel its impact has been forced into the spotlight.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Parade

What Is the Best Diet for PCOS? We Asked the Experts What Foods to Eat

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal imbalance that interferes with ovulation, increases production of testosterone and often causes insulin-resistance. Though the condition is incurable, one of the best ways to manage it is through the PCOS diet, which includes healthy eating habits and regular physical activity. Celebrity trainer and...
DIETS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
Tri-County Times

Food pantry helps end food insecurity

Holly — The Holly Police Department Food Pantry needs help.  “All of us have had a moment in time where we needed just a little help,” said Heather Melton, Holly High School graduate who posted on Facebook in late October that the pantry is nearly empty. They accept food and personal care items.
HOLLY, MI
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
LIVESTRONG.com

Can You Eat Oats if You Have Thyroid Problems?

If you love a bowl of oatmeal or oat milk and you have thyroid problems, you may wonder if oats are in any way a thyroid-healing food. According to experts, while there's no specific food shown to have a healing effect on thyroid conditions, oats are fair game, and they may even have some benefit.

