Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This is the perfect time of year to really slow it down in the pool and focus on your form, while also keeping your aerobic engine ticking over. This week’s One-Hour Workout helps you do exactly that. Don’t be afraid to swim at a relaxed and leisurely pace so you can really concentrate on your stroke. Ideally, you’ll have a coach or trusted training buddy video some of your swimming so you can see what you’re doing right—and what might need some improvement.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO