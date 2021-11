Fresh off the release of his Navy Blue-produced album Half God earlier this month, Wiki has shared the official video for the track “Wik Da God.”. “I’m really proud of this record and this video,” Wiki tells Complex of his latest Half God video, produced by Wikset Enterprise. “This song and video says it the best. Brought to you by the Enterprise—wouldn’t want it any other way. Shout-out Nick Briggs for directing, Grayson for shooting it, and Navy Blue for producing this record! More coming soon. Ears, Eyes and Minds open!”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO