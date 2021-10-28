CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coming off rout, Patriots look to keep rolling vs. Chargers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyFax_0cfcSFrn00
1 of 4

NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: New England 3-4-0, Los Angeles 4-2-0.

SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 26-15-2.

LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Chargers 45-0 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, California.

LAST WEEK: Patriots beat New York Jets 54-13; Chargers had bye, lost at Ravens 34-6 on Oct. 17.

PATRIOTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (T-23), PASS (14), SCORING (11).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (11), PASS (16), SCORING (6).

CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (7), SCORING (13).

CHARGERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (32), PASS (4), SCORING (22).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Patriots 0; Chargers plus-3.

PATRIOTS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Mac Jones. The rookie is coming off his most complete performance, his first 300-yard game to go along with two touchdown passes and no interceptions in the Patriots’ 54-13 rout of the Jets. He leads all rookies in completions (174), passing yards (1,779), touchdown passes (9) and passer rating (92.8). He’s the only rookie QB to ever complete over 70% of his passes in five of his seven games. The rookie record is nine such games by Dak Prescott.

CHARGERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Herbert. The low point of Herbert’s impressive rookie season came against New England, throwing for 209 yards and getting picked off twice last December. It marks the only time in 21 career starts that Herbert didn’t throw a touchdown pass or failed to complete at least 50% of his attempts (26 of 53 passing), while his quarterback rating of 43.7 that day is by far the worst the burgeoning star has posted.

KEY MATCHUP: Patriots RB Damien Harris vs. Chargers S Derwin James. Harris faces the worst run defense in the NFL as he looks to become the first New England rusher with three straight 100-yard games since Corey Dillon in 2004. Los Angeles allowed 187 yards on the ground and 4.9 yards per carry against Baltimore, a disappointing step backward after signs of progress. The versatile James is tasked with filling multiple roles for coach Brandon Staley, so expect him to be active near the line of scrimmage early to set a tone.

KEY INJURIES: The Patriots placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve this week with a knee injury, thinning a group that played without Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle) last week. … Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (ankle) could return from injured reserve this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Patriots have won six straight games against the Chargers and nine of the past 10 meetings. … New England’s 45-point margin of victory last season was the largest ever in the series, besting a 41-0 win by the Patriots on Dec. 17, 1961 and a 51-10 win by the Chargers on Jan. 5, 1964 in the AFL championship game. … The Chargers have lost three straight home games against the Patriots, with their last win coming on Oct. 12, 2008 in San Diego.

STATS AND STUFF: Bill Belichick is 10-3 against the Chargers with New England, including a 3-0 record in the postseason. … TE Hunter Henry, who played his first five seasons for the Chargers, has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games. … OLB Matt Judon is tied for fourth in the league with 6 1/2 sacks. … C David Andrews is the only offensive lineman to start all seven games for New England. … WR Keenan Allen continues to be the Chargers’ to-go option on third downs with 11 receptions for 162 yards this season. Since 2017, Allen leads the NFL in third-down receptions (130), yards receiving (1,745) and first downs gained on third down (107). … Dustin Hopkins, signed this week, will be the Chargers’ 11th placekicker to play in a regular season or playoff game since 2017. … OLB Joey Bosa got his 17th career game with multiple tackles for loss by making two against Baltimore. … The Chargers have allowed touchdowns on 68.2% of red-zone chances (15 of 22), including giving up four in five opportunities to the Ravens.

FANTASY TIP: With Henry cashing in on touchdowns, Jonnu Smith has mostly been a fantasy non-factor in recent weeks. However, both Patriots TEs could be valuable options given the Chargers’ issues defending the position. Opposition tight ends have led their team in receptions and yards receiving in three of Los Angeles’ past four games, so both Henry and Smith should be productive even as they split targets.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Penalty In Chargers vs. Patriots

Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game. Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest. This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season. The worst call of the day now has some...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 8, plus Rams acquire Von Miller and Derrick Henry undergoing foot surgery

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The day after Halloween is definitely one of my top seven favorite days of the year and that's mostly because it's the one day where I don't feel guilty for eating 75 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Normally, I'll cut myself off at 74, but on Nov. 1, I allow myself to eat 75. The only downside with eating so many of them is that my keyboard is now covered in both chocolate and peanut butter.
NFL
Asbury Park Press

First look: New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

The New England Patriots (3-4) are on the road in Week 8 for a tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Sunday. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Patriots vs. Chargers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chargers sign new kicker ahead of game vs. Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers will have a new kicker when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday. L.A. announced it has waived Tristan Vizcaino and signed ex-Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins as a replacement. Hopkins was waived by Washington last week after seven seasons with the team. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
newyorkcitynews.net

Chargers aim to avenge December disaster vs. Patriots

The team that seems to have inspired the Los Angeles Chargers' franchise awakening returns to Southern California on Sunday fewer than 11 months after a fateful afternoon. In the midst of a hard-luck 2020 season, when the Chargers failed to hold late leads and absorbed multiple heartbreaking defeats, they were dealt a blow of an entirely different nature when they were crushed at home 45-0 by the Patriots on Dec. 6.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Patriots#Jets#Kenneth Murray#American Football#New England#Cbs#Qb Mac Jones
abc17news.com

Chargers’ Ekeler questionable vs. Patriots due to hip injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles’ game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury. Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday, but coach Brandon Staley appeared as if he was trying to be cautious. Ekeler is second in the AFC with seven touchdowns and fifth among running backs in scrimmage yards per game (99.7). He rushed for a career-high 117 yards in the Oct. 4 win over Las Vegas and has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in four of the past five games.
NFL
National football post

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hip) questionable vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler missed practice for the second straight day on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the New England Patriots. Coach Brandon Staley announced Ekeler’s hip became sore following practice Wednesday, the same day the team’s most productive ball carrier said he was feeling better physically following the team’s bye week.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Elevate Defensive Lineman Before Week 8 Game Vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots elevated defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the team’s active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ekuale, 27, was elevated to New England’s active roster prior to a Week 7 rout of the New York Jets, as well. He made the game day roster and finished with one sack during his Patriots debut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

Who are the game-ruiners? Patriots vs. Chargers Key Matchups

When Bill Belichick really respects a defensive player, he’ll often reference that player’s ability to “ruin the game,” referring to his own offense’s game plan. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Belichick mentioned two players on the Chargers’ defense that are potential ‘game ruiners’ in defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James. “They get you in third-and-longs, it’s pretty much all over there. Bosa, James – they’ve got a couple of guys that could really ruin the game,” Belichick noted.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Patriots Week 8: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

On a day where most welcome the spooky and the scary, I think can confidently speak for all of us when I say lets maybe NOT have any of that in today's game against the New England Patriots. Just a nice, clean, and convincing win over a team that's given this franchise plenty of fits in the past.
NFL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Chargers seek revenge and bounce-back game vs. Patriots

INGLEWOOD — Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t want to talk about it and running back Austin Ekeler preferred to look ahead, not back. The Chargers have a revenge game Sunday against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium, but this isn’t your typical revenge situation, where a team is searching for payback because of a playoff loss or someone spoiled their postseason hopes.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

637K+
Followers
340K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy