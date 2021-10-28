CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Serious Warren County Crash Shuts Down Route 519

By Valerie Musson
 5 days ago
UPDATE: Route 519 was reopened shortly before 3:25 p.m., authorities said.

Route 519 was shut down in both directions following a serious crash in Warren County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A Medevac was placed on standby following the crash, which occurred near Route 46 and 519 in White Township just before 1:20 p.m., according to initial reports.

Route 519 was closed in both directions between Route 46 and Mountain Lake Road following the crash, according to the Mountain Lake Fire Company, which responded to the scene.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

