Astronomy

A ‘pancake’ on Jupiter: Juno probe reveals details of Great Red Spot

By Tom Metcalfe
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJupiter’s Great Red Spot — a vast storm that’s lasted for hundreds of years — is shaped like a pancake floating amid the clouds of the gas giant’s outer atmosphere and doesn’t reach deep into its interior, according to new research on data from NASA’s Juno space probe. Two...

