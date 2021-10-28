Host a hassle-free fondue party this holiday season with this electric fondue set on sale

No party is complete without fondue. Sure, it’s a simple dish (some may even argue that it’s not considered a dish), but it’s capable of adding extra flavor to whatever you’re munching on. It also evokes a sense of togetherness, since your friends and family convene around the fondue not just to dip and eat, but to exchange stories, too.

If you’re thinking of hosting a holiday celebration at home and serving fondue, you should have the gear to satisfy a large group. As far as fondue pots go, they should have the mechanisms in place to melt cheese, chocolate, and beyond. The Artestia Electric Stainless Steel Fondue Pot fits the bill, and for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for 33 percent off.

Rated 4.7/5 stars on Amazon, this fondue set is ideal for any party, whether it’s a holiday celebration, anniversary dinner, or a simple family gathering party. It’s equipped with adjustable rotary heat control, allowing you to easily achieve the perfect temperature to melt cheese or chocolate. The set comes with everything you need to host a fun fondue party, including a 2.6Qt stainless steel pot, a 1Qt ceramic pot, and 8 color-coded forks.

Worried about splashes? Don’t fret! The set comes with a splash guard, too, so you can serve and cook hot food right at the table. And once the party is over and done with, you also don’t have to fuss about cleaning since the set is dishwasher-safe. With the exception of the stove, just shove everything in, and you’re good to go.

They say there’s a science to cooking the perfect fondue , and this set can serve you the creamy goodness you’re craving every time. It normally retails for $119, but you can grab it on sale for $79.99 for a limited time. That’s a total savings of 33 percent.