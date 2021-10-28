Firefighters spend two hours putting our mobile home fire

LIVERMORE, Ky (WEHT) A mobile home fire is under investigation. It happened around 7 a.m. on West 5th Street in Livermore.

“7:14. Turned my phone on,” recalled Jamie Wilson, remembering how she learned her home on West 5th Street caught fire.

“I got a call this morning that somebody said my house was on fire,” she said. “It was my boyfriend’s dad, actually, and he had heard it. He drives a truck, and he’s on the road, so somebody called him.”

Other people who noticed the fire called her neighbors, thinking it was someone they knew.

“I got a phone call. It was my daughter. She called because somebody told her a house was on fire. So, I came outside,” recalled Grace Clements, WIlson’s neighbor. “It was our house, they thought, was on fire.”

Fire investigators say it started around 7:00 AM, and were told by those who lived there it may have been started because a candle or lantern was still lit. Wilson said someone told her there was a small explosion in a back room, which she thinks may have been caused by kerosene used for a lantern she has. It took at least two hours for firefighters to put the fire out. Investigators say the fire appears accidental so far.

“My neighbors came looking for me and everything, they thought I was in there. My car was in there,” said WIlson.

Major Fred Coomes of the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says no one was home at the time and no one was hurt, but Wilson says she lost four kittens in the fire along with everything she had inside.

“This is rock bottom,” says Wilson.

Wilson says the fire was devastating, but she’s starting to rebuild with some help and is thankful she didn’t lose her own life.

“I got over it because I realized I still got breath in my lungs,” she says.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2021)

