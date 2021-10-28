CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, CT

Pedestrian Struck By Morris & Essex Line Train In Summit

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QgbX_0cfcRq7X00

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a train Thursday afternoon in Summit, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck by NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line train 6625 near the Summit Station around 12:45 p.m., NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.

The victim's age and extent of injuries were unknown. None of the approximately 60 passengers and crew members on the train were injured.

Service was suspended between Millburn and Chatham as of 2 p.m.

The train had left Penn Station in New York at 11:46 and was set to arrive in Dover at 1:15 p.m.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

This is the third pedestrian struck by an NJ Transit train since Saturday. The other two incidents were fatal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

All Firefighters Needed For Mount Laurel House Blaze

It was an "all hands" outcry for firefighters in South Jersey, authorities said.The call came in at at 9:45 a.m.  about a blaze breaking out at 14 Federal Street in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, reports said. Command said the fire was throughout the building but that they were making good progre…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Rollover Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a rollover crash in Central Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morristown and Matawan roads in Old Bridge, according to initial reports.Firefighters were asked to remove the vehicle's front window to free a trapped …
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Morris, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
State
New York State
Morris, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Firefighter Injured During Hudson Valley House Fire

A firefighter received burns and suffered from smoke inhalation while battling an area house fire.The fire took place in Rockland County around 9 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at 460 Storms Road in Valley Cottage.According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police Department, said responding offic…
VALLEY COTTAGE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV In Nassau County

Police are investigating after a 53-year-old old man was fatally struck by an SUV on Long Island.The Nassau County Police Department reported that the crash happened in Elmont at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.Police said a 71-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Honda CR-V north on Elmont Road ne…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Transit Police#Accident#Summit#Morris Essex#Njt#Penn Station
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Garfield Man Struck, Killed On Parkway

A 29-year-old man from Garfield was struck and killed by a car on the Garden State Parkway early Monday morning, authorities said.The unidentified man was walking in the shoulder of the northbound side when he was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:25 a.m. near milepost 151 in Bloomfield, New Jersey…
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Dies Week After Route 46 Crash

An 18-year-old Mount Olive resident died nearly a week after a Route 46 crash that injured him and four others, according to Morris County officials and the victim's relatives.Dondrei Martin had been in the ICU at Morristown Medical Center ever since he was flown by a medical chopper in the Oct. 23…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
154K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy