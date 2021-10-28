Pedestrian Struck By Morris & Essex Line Train In Summit

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a train Thursday afternoon in Summit, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck by NJ Transit's Morris & Essex line train 6625 near the Summit Station around 12:45 p.m., NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.

The victim's age and extent of injuries were unknown. None of the approximately 60 passengers and crew members on the train were injured.

Service was suspended between Millburn and Chatham as of 2 p.m.

The train had left Penn Station in New York at 11:46 and was set to arrive in Dover at 1:15 p.m.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

This is the third pedestrian struck by an NJ Transit train since Saturday. The other two incidents were fatal.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.