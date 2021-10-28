Recall campaigns spreading across nation with election week approaching

Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis has announced his campaign for re-election and looks forward to continuing his service to the citizens of Cherokee County. Davis holds a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. He has been married to Jay Anna Holcomb-Davis for 38 years and they have three sons Garrett, Grant, and Creager, two daughters-in-law named Jessica, and two wonderful grandchildren. Judge Davis holds two Governor appointments, one to the East Texas Regional Review Committee where he was appointed by Governor Perry in 2004 and one to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees by Governor Abbott in 2017. He serves our area on a variety of Committees such as the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the Chief Elected Officials/Regional Planning Organization for ETCOG.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO