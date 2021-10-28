CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Recall campaigns spreading across nation with election week approaching

By Associated Press
alaskasnewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSION, Kan. (AP) - Dozens of recall campaigns are underway across the U.S. ahead of next week’s election. Many of the efforts are led by...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

CBS 58

Mequon-Thiensville recall election battle headlines national trend

MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After receiving 18,000 signatures to remove a majority of their local school board, the Mequon-Thiensville group "Restore MTSD" wants to campaign through the finish line. "We have people going door-to-door," recall organizer Amber Schroeder said. "Our candidates are out meeting with people." The recall election...
MEQUON, WI
Albany Herald

Cost of local elections trending toward national, state campaigns

ALBANY — The stunning increase in costs for running national and statewide election campaigns has apparently started to trickle its way down to local elections, at least for a couple of candidates. Ward II Albany City Commission candidate Jalen Johnson has received more than $24,500 in contributions in his bid...
ALBANY, GA
KOLR10 News

The Nixa mayoral recall election results are in

Nixa, Mo.- Nixa residents voted to retain current Mayor Brian Steele in a recall election that occurred November 2nd. 75% of voters chose to keep Mayor Steele in office. Back in late June, a group of voters gathered enough petitions to put the mayoral recall on the next ballot.  Members of the group say Mayor […]
NIXA, MO
State
Missouri State
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Molly Fitzpatrick: Vote in this year’s local election and take action to protect voter rights across our nation

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, an unprecedented 19 states have passed laws this last year aiming to make it harder to vote. These laws include restricting early voting periods, putting up barriers to vote by mail, and other discouraging efforts, such as banning the distribution of water to voters in line. Luckily, this is not the direction we are going in Colorado. In fact, over the last decade we have designed our voting model to strengthen our election security posture while equally valuing voter accessibility in the process.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
yourpickenscounty.com

Elections set for Tuesday across county

COUNTY — Tuesday will be the first Tuesday in November, and with that comes municipal elections around Pickens County. Liberty is in line to see the biggest changes this election cycle, with four city council seats and the mayoral seat up for grabs. In uncontested races, Robbie Shoenleben is running...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
KEPR

Election day across Washington State

Benton County — Polls are still open across Washington state, and there are many important issues on the ballot. There are three advisory votes regarding taxes on the ballot this year in Washington state. “I don’t know how we get so many taxes thrown our direction," said Benton County Resident...
WASHINGTON STATE
Elkhart Truth

National concerns trickle down to state races as election day approaches

(The Center Square) – States and municipalities around the country on Tuesday will host their first general elections since President Donald Trump left office, testing the new political landscape after Trump’s exit and possibly setting up a referendum on the Democratic White House and Congress. Democrats have been steadily declining...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abccolumbia.com

Voters take to the polls across the nation

ABC NEWS– Across the country, voters are heading to the polls. Some races are drawing national attention. ABC’s Ike Ejiochi takes a look at the key races.
ELECTIONS
WDTV

Warner launches election security campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time to plan for fair and secure 2022 midterm elections, according to West Virginia’s chief election official. WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announced on Tuesday the launching of the new “See Something, Text Something!” election security campaign. The program uses the technology of common...
ELECTIONS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CNN

What Virginia's election says about the nation

(CNN) — Whoever wins Virginia's tight gubernatorial race Tuesday, the commonwealth will offer a fascinating read on where the country's stormy politics stand a year after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, and may point to what happens next. In the closing days of the race, both nominees in Virginia --...
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

As elections approach, Ulster County seeking poll inspectors

With the November 2 general elections less than a week away, many county election boards are having a hard time finding poll workers to cover all districts. “We had a lot of people that left and they haven't come back because the pandemic is still ongoing, and they're still apprehensive about working in the public,” says Ulster County Board of Elections Commissioner Ashley Dittus.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wxxv25.com

Special elections across the Coast

Special Elections are today across Coastal counties. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at a polling place where residents are voting in Jackson County at the Sue Ellen Rec Center.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Davis announces re-election campaign

Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis has announced his campaign for re-election and looks forward to continuing his service to the citizens of Cherokee County. Davis holds a Bachelors of Applied Arts and Science and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University. He has been married to Jay Anna Holcomb-Davis for 38 years and they have three sons Garrett, Grant, and Creager, two daughters-in-law named Jessica, and two wonderful grandchildren. Judge Davis holds two Governor appointments, one to the East Texas Regional Review Committee where he was appointed by Governor Perry in 2004 and one to the Texas County and District Retirement System Board of Trustees by Governor Abbott in 2017. He serves our area on a variety of Committees such as the East Texas Regional Water Planning Group and the Chief Elected Officials/Regional Planning Organization for ETCOG.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

