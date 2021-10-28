CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Criminologist says police would have been looking for signs of a 'struggle' in Cleo Smith's home

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Australia's leading criminologists has revealed the heartbreaking clues that...

Daily Mail

Touching family photos emerge of missing toddler Cleo Smith as a criminologist claims the four-year-old girl couldn't have wandered off and was almost certainly ABDUCTED

Missing toddler Cleo Smith would have been found by now if she had wandered away from her family's campsite and was likely abducted, a criminologist claims. Xanthe Mallett, who appeared on Australian true crime TV program Wanted and the BBC series History Cold Case, said it was unlikely the four-year-old girl wandered so far from the campsite that she hadn't been found as yet.
The Independent

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
Daily Mail

Footage is seized showing a car speeding off from campground where Cleo Smith vanished at 3am in stunning police break in 'kidnapping' case that's shocked Australia

Police have seized CCTV of a car driving down a highway in the middle of the night near the campground where Cleo Smith was last seen at. The four-year-old disappeared in the early hours of October 16 and was last seen in the tent she was sharing with her family at the Blowholes camping site, near Carnarvon in Western Australia.
International Business Times

Missing Cleo Smith Update: Beach Shacks Searched For 4-Year-Old Girl Amid Grave Concerns

The police in Australia are searching the beach shacks along the Macleod coast for a missing 4-year-old girl, who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family. Cleo Smith was staying in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground, before going missing. Authorities launched a search for the girl after her parents woke up and found she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent. Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, there have been no clues as to the whereabouts of Cleo, Perth Now reported.
BBC

Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

Early on Wednesday, police smashed their way into a house in the Australian town of Carnarvon, where they found a four-year-old girl who had been missing for 18 days. Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite near Carnarvon on 16 October, triggering a massive search operation. A...
The Independent

‘My name is Cleo’: Tearful police officers describe ‘incredible’ moment Cleo Smith was found

Seasoned police detectives were overcome with emotion after they tracked down Cleo Smith, a senior Australian police officer said, describing the moment the missing four-year-old was found.One of the police officers, who found Cleo Smith after 18 days of exhaustive search efforts, was “shocked” and “elated” the moment he saw her, West Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch told the media on Wednesday.The four-year-old girl was found alive and well. She had disappeared from her family’s tent on 16 October on the state’s northwest coast and was found in a locked house about 75km away from where she went...
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation about a man trying to lure a little girl into his car near the campground where Cleo disappeared 7 years ago - as police reveal WHY they spent hours searching her parents' house

An attempted abduction of a child several years ago at the Blowholes campsite where Cleo was last seen has heightened fears a kidnapper could be operating in the region. A newly resurfaced social media post reveals a girl was approached by 'a man in his late 40s with a beard driving a small red car' at the popular holiday spot in 2014.
Daily Mail

Cleo Smith's mother posts heartbreaking video montage of the missing four-year-old laughing and playing at home before she 'was abducted' from her family's tent on a camping trip

Cleo Smith's mother has shared a heartbreaking video showing her missing girl laughing and playing before she was abducted. Ellie Smith posted a 20-second TikTok montage of the smiling blonde-haired girl along with missing persons posters reminding Australians of the $1 milliion reward for information that can lead to her finding her.
Vice

Young Girl Who Disappeared From Her Family’s Tent Found Inside a Locked House

A 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite in Western Australia last month has been found safe and well in a locked house near her family home. Cleo Smith was sleeping in a tent with her parents at the Quobba Blowholes, a popular camping site near the coastal town of Carnarvon, on the night of Friday, Oct. 15. On Saturday morning, her parents awoke to find that she and her sleeping bag were gone. The entrance to the tent had been unzipped – beyond the reach of a 4-year-old child – and was yawning wide open. Police believe that, at some point between 1:30AM and 6AM, someone unzipped the family tent, grabbed Cleo while she was still in her sleeping bag, and fled.
