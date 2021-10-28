Criminologist says police would have been looking for signs of a 'struggle' in Cleo Smith's home

The police in Australia are searching the beach shacks along the Macleod coast for a missing 4-year-old girl, who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family. Cleo Smith was staying in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground, before going missing. Authorities launched a search for the girl after her parents woke up and found she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent. Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, there have been no clues as to the whereabouts of Cleo, Perth Now reported.

