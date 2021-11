I honestly had no idea that there was a dry county left in North Carolina but there is. Graham County, which is located on the North Carolina and Tennessee border, voted to outlaw alcohol in 1948 and the law has remained in place all these years. But back in the summer of 2020, a 2-1 vote agreed to put the issue on the ballot, and the time for that referendum has come. The town of Robbinsville, in Graham County, will vote tomorrow on election day whether or not to sell beer and wine in the town. A passing vote would make Robbinsville the only town in the County to sell alcohol, but the county would officially no longer be dry.

