How legumes give oxygen to symbiotic bacteria in their roots

You can listen to this post as an audio file. Grain legume crops, a key dietary protein source for many people, are largely intolerant to waterlogging. This is despite some grain legumes often being exposed to waterlogged soils when grown as relay sown crops – a practice of hand broadcasting legume seeds into a standing rice crop two weeks prior to rice harvest – in Bangladesh, India and Nepal. Relay sowing avoids tillage whilst maximising access to residual soil moisture by the legume crop. Excess soil moisture can however result in reduced yield and, in extreme cases, crop failure. When seeds are exposed to waterlogging during germination, they can experience very low oxygen (hypoxia) or no oxygen (anoxia) conditions that can lead to germination failure. Tolerance to waterlogging varies between and within grain legume species and the effects also vary depending on the duration of waterlogging. Despite this, information of germination responses to hypoxia amongst various grain legume crops, including lentil, faba bean , field pea and grass pea, is limited.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO