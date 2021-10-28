CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

EXCLUSIVE: Motorist, 38, who threw ink over Insulate Britain protestors is music promoter from Essex who 'lost his temper' when mob 'refused to let an ambulance through'

By Paul Thompson For Mail Online
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An angry motorist who threw ink over Insulate Britain protestors is a music promoter from Essex who was frustrated because he believed the eco mob were refusing to move for an ambulance stuck in the jam, Mail Online can reveal.

Andrew Dutton was filmed calmly walking along the line of the protestors sat in the middle of the road and spraying them with ink as they blocked traffic yesterday.

The 38-year-old from Harlow, Essex, who works with bands and arranges concerts, later told friends he lost his temper after asking the protestors to move from the A40 in North Acton, West London, to allow an emergency vehicle through - only for them to refuse and stay put.

Mr Dutton reached for the ink pot after 17 protestors sat across the A40 – one of the main routes into London – on what was the protest group's latest demo during morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Other protestors caused traffic chaos on the M25 at Dartford, Kent, where 38 people were arrested.

Friends have hailed Mr Dutton a 'hero' for taking a stand against the eco mob as they caused yet more mayhem on London's roads – despite court injunctions banning them from staging the sit-down protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3CXH_0cfcODxV00
Andrew Dutton (pictured), 38, was filmed calmly walking along the line of the protestors sat in the middle of the road and spraying them with ink as they blocked traffic yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8pFP_0cfcODxV00
Mr Dutton, from Harlow, Essex walked along a line of sitting protesters and squirted them in the face with a bottle of on the A40 in west London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcyVG_0cfcODxV00
Friends have hailed Mr Dutton a 'hero' for taking a stand against the eco mob as they caused yet more mayhem on London's roads – despite court injunctions banning them from staging the sit-down protests 

Andrew refused to comment when contacted by Mail Online, but a friend said he had been frustrated over the protestors point blank refusal to move and allow an ambulance pass.

The friend said: 'Andrew told me he had asked those sitting down to move out of the way so that an ambulance could get through. He thought it was incredibly selfish.

'They just sat there and did nothing so he warned them he would spray them with ink, and he did just that.

'Many of his friends think he was brave to stand up to them. It takes courage to do that in front of the cameras who are filming everything.

'He's just a straight-up guy who was trying to get to work and got caught up with the protest.

'There has been a lot of positive comments on social media but others have said he was in the wrong.

'All his friends are fully supportive and feel it is about time someone stood up to this lot.'

Among those who ended up being doused with blue ink was a retired GP who gave his name as Christian.

He later said: 'It wasn't painful, it didn't hurt - it was unpleasant, but just sad, the whole thing's sad, it's sad that we have to do this.

'I hate doing it, I'm a retired doctor, I've spent my whole life trying to help people, and I'm reduced to having to do this because the Government won't address the problem adequately, basically. Terribly worried.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEwS0_0cfcODxV00
Retired doctor Christian, 77, is an Insulate Britain protester who had ink thrown at him by angry drivers on the A40 on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6syh_0cfcODxV00
Christian (pictured) later said: 'It wasn't painful, it didn't hurt - it was unpleasant, but just sad, the whole thing's sad, it's sad that we have to do this.'

The demonstrations lasted about two hours - having both began at about 8am with the familiar sight of the protestors wearing high vis jackets and clutching a banner.

The A40 was reopened by 10am, while one lane in Dartford was open by 10.30am.

The protesters have brought chaos to motorways and A roads in the capital since mid-September with 146 people taking part in the campaign and 739 arrests made so far - but not one person yet been charged.

The activists were effectively banned from all major roads in England on Monday after a landmark High Court ruling.

The protestors are effectively banned from holding a protest on 4,300 miles of motorways and A roads across the country

But despite the threat of prison and unlimited fines the protestors have vowed to continue with their sit-down demos.

Activists warned that the disruption will continue, with a spokesman for the group adding: 'Insulate Britain will return to the roads at the earliest opportunity to continue our campaign of nonviolent civil resistance until Boris Johnson gets on with the job of protecting the people of this country.

'Insulate Britain has a duty to continue our campaign and we will not be bystanders whilst the Government condemns this country to death.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shocking moment woman is left ‘paralysed’ after being spiked on a night out

A young woman has released a video of herself “completely paralysed” to warn others about the dangers of being spiked on a night out. The shocking footage shows university student Ilana El-baz lying, struggling to move, on a staircase after an alleged spiking incident. She is shown trying to climb the steps, with her head repeatedly falling on to the banister. The 20-year-old University of Bristol student allowed the BBC to broadcast the clip to highlight the dangers of spiking. Ms El-baz believes she was spiked by a fellow clubber who approached her and asked her to dance....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Queen's cousin's son who is 65th in line to the throne is dubbed 'a drain on the Metropolitan Police' during courtroom bid to get him banned from the city of Westminster over his 'constant antisocial behaviour'

Police and Westminster council have failed in a bid to ban the 65th in line to the throne from the borough after years of violence, threats, criminal damage and racist behaviour. Rowan Nash Lascelles, 43, would simply ignore the proposed Criminal Behaviour Order and take his offending to other neighbourhoods,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

MORE women say they have been needled in nightclubs: Student tells how she and two friends 'felt groggy' and their arms went numb on night out as police investigate incident

A female university student has told how she and two friends were spiked with a needle in a nightclub, leaving her left arm feeling numb. Police said that they are investigating the attacks on the three women at Fiction in Swansea, south Wales, on Wednesday night. One of the women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

‘I felt something sharp go into my shoulder… I was fuzzy, confused, shook-up’: Woman, 26, ‘spiked’ on hen do tells how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her in city-centre bar

A 26-year-old woman 'spiked' on a hen do in a Liverpool bar has told how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her. Rebecca Derbyshire, a landscape designer from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was injected with an unknown drug in the Rubber Soul bar in the city-centre on September 25. In recent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ink#Protest Riot#Insulate Britain#Mail Online#A40
BBC

Luton man left shocked as his house is ‘stolen’

A man has described his shock at returning to his house and finding it stripped of all furnishings after it was sold without his knowledge. Having been alerted by neighbours, the Reverend Mike Hall drove to Luton and found building work under way and a new owner who said he had bought the house.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Lost cache of £1m Faberge heirlooms which were brought to Britain by a spy during the Russian Revolution are discovered wrapped in tissue in a museum after being hidden for almost 90 years

A lost collection of Faberge heirlooms have been discovered in a museum basement where they had been hidden for almost 90 years. The items were found covered in dirt and dust but in good condition during a routine trip through the storerooms of the Royal Pavilion and Museums in Brighton.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Cop26 travel: Trains from London to Glasgow delayed as line blocked by fallen tree

Cop26 has been hit by travel chaos on its opening day as train lines between London Euston and Glasgow suffered major delays due to inclement weather.Avanti’s west coast line was blocked because of a tree falling on power lines, the company said. It advised customers not to travel.Passengers, potentially including hundreds of delegates and journalists heading to Cop26, were told their tickets for today could still be used tomorrow.Network Rail said power lines near Long Buckby, about halfway between Northampton and Rugby, had been damaged.“We’re working on a plan to remove the tree & then fully assess the damage...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Insulate Britain protesters have ink thrown over them by furious drivers as they block roads

Insulate Britain has blocked roads in London on Wednesday morning including the busy A40, causing anger among delayed drivers who lashed out by covering protesters with blue ink.Demonstrators blocked traffic on the west London artery of Gypsy Lane at around 8am, with reports of them gluing themselves to the road surface.Follow live: Insulate Britain protesters block roads days before Cop26 climate summit Some protesters, including 77-year-old Christian, had ink thrown on them by an angered driver. He told Greatest Hits Radio London News: “I’m a retired doctor, I spent my life trying to help people and I’m reduced to...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Duke of Rutland's daughter Lady Eliza Manners, 24, who lives in a £700,000 Notting Hill apartment has £100 speeding fine halved after the socialite pleaded 'financial hardship'

The Duke of Rutland's socialite daughter has been fined £50 for speeding in her Audi after pleading 'financial hardship' with the court and admitting it would cause 'cash flow issues'. Lady Eliza Manners, 24, whose family seat is The Crown's Belvoir Castle, was driving at 47mph in a 40mph zone...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Police warn of threat of pre-Christmas terror attacks in London

Londoners have been warned to be on alert to the potential threat of a pre-Christmas extremist attack, as Cressida Dick described the murder of Sir David Amess “a chilling reminder” of the continuing terrorist danger.Writing in the Evening Standard, the Metropolitan Police commissioner said it was important the public showed the “courage and confidence” to report suspicious behaviour and said contacting police “won’t ruin lives, but it might just save them”.The warning came with the number of counter-terrorism investigations across the UK at a record level, with 800 probes currently live, on top of 31 foiled plots since 2017.A significant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cop26: Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting?

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who sensationally became the face of the global climate movement through her series of Fridays for Future school strikes, arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 - but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit.Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”.“I think that many people might be scared that if they invite too...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Britain's first black train driver who was 'never late or missed a day' even after white colleagues refused to work with him is honoured with a plaque at King's Cross station

Britain’s first black train driver has been honoured with a blue plaque at King's Cross station. Jamaican-born Wilston Samuel Jackson, known as Bill, began maintaining trains shortly after moving to London in 1952 and became a driver ten years later. He had a long and successful career on the railway,...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy