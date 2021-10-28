CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Topic: Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Is Now Reportedly Engaged To His Mistress

By Martin Berrios
 8 days ago

Source: The Wendy Williams Show / Youtube

The personal life of Wendy Williams has just taken another turn. Her ex-husband has allegedly put a ring on the hand of his mistress.

As spotted on Page Six the media mogul’s former partner has clearly moved on with his life. According to the celebrity gossip rag Kelvin Hunter popped the big question to his long time girlfriend Sherina Hudson. The publication claims a source exclusively spilled the tea to them. “A source told us Hunter bought the ring, which is valued at $80,000, in 2020, and Hudson has been spotted in Instagram posts wearing the pricey diamond as far back as that April.”

A post shared by Sharina Hudson (@sharina.nicola)

While it is still unclear when he exactly popped the big question the timing of this reveal is interesting as Wendy has been suffering from more health issues . So much so that the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show was postponed a couple of times and ultimately had to commence without her. Wendy and Kelvin married in 1997 and divorced in 2019 when Sharina, his mistress at the time, gave birth to his child. He publically apolagized in a press release saying “[I] take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans”.

Wendy has yet to comment on the matter.

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams
Daily Mail

Tori Spelling feels 'trapped' in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after fight... but she REFUSES to address woes when questioned on Wendy Williams

They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
rolling out

‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary responds to Sidney Starr dating rumors

Actor Darius McCrary of “Family Matters” fame has been the topic discussion after a picture of him with transgender reality Sidney Starr made its way around social media. Starr, who’s appeared on “Baddies ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop,” got rapper Chingy caught up with the tabloid rumors several years back when he was captured in a picture with her at a club. However, McCrary isn’t fazed by the discussion or the picture.
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Chrissy Teigen in Alex Perry for The Wendy Williams Show

Chrissy Teigen is currently in New York to promote her new cookbook and this morning(October 27th) she was spotted heading to The Wendy Williams show. For her outing, she wore the ALEX PERRY SPRING 2021 red ''Alex'' single breasted blazer with the matching ''Rene'' flare pants. Love this suit but the exposed bra look would have been better if the blazer was buttoned.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Tori Spelling Seething Outside Lawyer's Office Amid Divorce Rumors

Tori Spelling recently fueled rumors that she and her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott, may be getting a divorce. On Monday, Spelling, 48, was photographed looking livid while talking to someone on her cellphone outside a lawyer's office in Los Angeles. She also carried a notepad that seemingly pointed to an impending divorce as it showed that a discussion about "custody," "support" and "assets" was in her schedule for the day, Page Six reported.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Is Offering People Money To Be In The Crowd During Host's Absence

The Wendy Williams Show is in the middle of a bit of turmoil as of late, as Season 13 had to be pushed back a couple of times due to both the famed host’s COVID diagnosis, as well as her other health issues being exacerbated before the latest set of episodes could begin. While the popular daytime talk show returned to the airwaves on October 18, viewers will be treated to guest hosts until Williams can take over live duties again, but it would seem that the show is having trouble getting folks into the crowd, because it’s now paying people to fill those co-host positions.
TV SHOWS
nickiswift.com

Why Is The Wendy Williams Show Paying People To Sit In The Audience?

Amidst several health-related struggles, Wendy Williams is still missing in action. The polarizing TV personality, who has hosted "The Wendy Williams Show" since 2008 (via IMDb), has had a rough couple of years in regards to her health. In 2018, Williams' well-documented battle with Graves' disease and thyroid problems came to a head, forcing her to take a three-week break from hosting her popular daytime talk show.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Lyfe Jennings Claims To Pay $10,000 In Monthly Child Support

As a father to reportedly seven children, Lyfe Jennings has his hands full these days. However, the 43-year-old crooner still manages to find time for social media rebuttals over child support payments allegedly totaling $10,000 per month. On Sunday (Oct. 10) via his Instagram stories, Jennings wrote, “I’m a bitter baby mama’s worst nightmare. They have to see me on TV or hear my music; I stay successful no matter how hard they try to bring me down, and they can’t succeed ’cause they too worried about me lol. I’d hate me toooooo.” In a since-deleted post, the “Must Be Nice” singer...
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Wendy Williams Facing More Health Issues & Postponed Talk Show

Wendy Williams is dealing with health issues and has to postpone her show for the third time. As reported on The Jasmine Brand, the talk show host won’t be returning to record new episodes of The Wendy Show right now. Starting October 18, the network will replay old episodes. The statement on Wendy’s social media says,
CELEBRITIES
