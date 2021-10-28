All the Brand New SUV Models for 2022

Japan has a strong history of producing great sports cars. The Toyota Supra, Nissan Z car, Subaru WRX STI, Mitsubishi Evo, Nissan GT-R, Acura NSX, and Mazda RX-7 all spring to mind, with many of these spanning generations of vehicles that punched well above their weight, were affordable to buy, and reliable to own. The same could not be said of the Italian exotica they outperformed back in the day. But the Toyota 2000GT is arguably the forefather of all this greatness. Launched in 1965, the 2000GT turned 55 years old last year. Often referred to as the Japanese E-Type, it was a partnership between Toyota and Yamaha that produced one of Japan's earliest high-end sports cars. Just 351 examples were made, including a convertible version for Sean Connery's James Bond in You Only Live Twice, but each and every one of them was gorgeous to look at and even better to drive. Now, one has come up for sale.

