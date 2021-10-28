CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

All the Brand New SUV Models for 2022

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
What SUVs are coming out in 2022? That’s what everyone wants to know. The car shortage is making people look carefully at what they’re buying, and examine all the choices out there. J.D. Power looked at all of the SUVs that are coming out in 2022. This includes SUVs that are...

CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Grand Wagoneer#Lexus Is#Lexus Lx#Mitsubishi Outlander#Suv#Volkswagen#Jeep Grand Cherokee
Top Speed

2022 Toyota Highlander

Are you planning to buy a car for your family without investing much? Then the Highlander might fill your needs. Style, comfort, and reliability are the key components of the Highlander. It is in its fourth generation since the 2020 model year and for the 2022 model year, nothing has changed much, but there is a new bronze-accented hybrid variant. While it is not perfect, will the downsides affect you? Well, you will be surprised.
BUYING CARS
automotiveworld.com

Kia America teases all-new SUV

Kia’s all-new, boldly designed and highly capable SUV will make its North American virtual debut October 27. Going on sale early next year with a variety of powerful and efficient engines and available in FWD and AWD, this all-new SUV will arrive with multiple standard advanced driver assistance systems and high-tech infotainment options. Adventurists will find a new level of off-road capability with a model specifically designed to get off the beaten path with increased ground clearance, multiple driver-selectable terrain modes and dirt-grabbing all-terrain tires.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What does SUV stand for?

The acronym SUV stands for “Sport Utility Vehicle.” The term first became popular in the late 1980s. It now encompasses everything from capable off-roaders to luxury SUVs. Though SUVs have become the world’s most popular vehicle segment, many automakers and dictionaries disagree on what is and is not an SUV. For example, body-on-frame vehicles built on truck chassis are almost always called SUVs, while unibody SUVs are often called crossover SUVs or CUVs.
CARS
moneyweek.com

Genesis GV70: something genuinely new for SUV lovers

South Korean manufacturer Hyundai’s latest addition to its luxury car brand Genesis, the GV70, provides a masterclass in affordable yet lavish motoring. Its bold aesthetics aim to please and make quite a statement, says Tom White in Australia’s CarsGuide magazine. Its “signature design elements”, including the curved bodywork and V-shaped...
CARS
WTHI

Small SUVs struggle in new crash test

Several small SUVs struggled in a new side crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, with just one out of the 20 vehicles tested earning the agency's highest rating. This year's results included an updated side crash test that uses a heavier 4,180-pound barrier traveling at 37...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Breaking Down The Tech Of The New 2022 Range Rover SUV

We talk a lot about how we're living through the golden age of horsepower. With technology advancements in engine management and precision parts we can make power cleaner and cheaper. But there is a limit. And we'll soon be at it. Think about it, how much horsepower does a midsize sedan really need?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Top 3 Fastest-Selling New SUVs This October

There are plenty of great SUV options on the market today, but which one is selling the fastest? A vehicle’s popularity can speak volumes about its performance and consumer satisfaction rate. Here are the top three fastest-selling new SUVs this October. The fastest-selling new SUVs this October. Fastest-Selling New SUV...
BUYING CARS
techeblog.com

Toyota’s All-Electric bZ4X SUV Production Model Unveiled, Has Roof-Mounted Solar Panel

Toyota’s bZ4X all-electric BEV production model has officially been unveiled, and it’s the company’s first EV. Power comes from a temperature-controlled, 71.4 kWh capacity 355-Volt lithium-ion battery that is located beneath the floor with a 311 mile range for the 201hp FWD (150 kW motor) variant and 286 miles for the 215hp AWD (80 kW motor on each axle) model. When using a 150 kW DC charger, the battery charges to 80% in just 30 minutes. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Large Luxury SUV Comparison: BMW X7 Vs. Range Rover

A new Range Rover doesn't come around often. The nomenclature reserved for the biggest, most luxurious SUV Land Rover has to offer is 51 years old, and we're only now going into the fifth generation. The first-generation models are highly sought after, with restomod models costing more than a brand-new...
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda HR-V vs. 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The 2022 Honda HR-V is one of the most unpopular crossover models on the market today. The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross has its problems as well. Which of these problematic crossovers is the better buy? Time for 2022 Honda HR-V vs. 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The 2022 Honda HR-V is...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

12k-Mile Toyota 2000GT Is One Of 109 LHD Models Ever Made

Japan has a strong history of producing great sports cars. The Toyota Supra, Nissan Z car, Subaru WRX STI, Mitsubishi Evo, Nissan GT-R, Acura NSX, and Mazda RX-7 all spring to mind, with many of these spanning generations of vehicles that punched well above their weight, were affordable to buy, and reliable to own. The same could not be said of the Italian exotica they outperformed back in the day. But the Toyota 2000GT is arguably the forefather of all this greatness. Launched in 1965, the 2000GT turned 55 years old last year. Often referred to as the Japanese E-Type, it was a partnership between Toyota and Yamaha that produced one of Japan's earliest high-end sports cars. Just 351 examples were made, including a convertible version for Sean Connery's James Bond in You Only Live Twice, but each and every one of them was gorgeous to look at and even better to drive. Now, one has come up for sale.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This BMW SUV Depreciates the Quickest

BMW produces luxury German automobiles that offer comfort and performance. That combination of speed and style often comes with a hefty price tag. Here’s the BMW SUV model that depreciates the quickest. The BMW X5 depreciates incredibly quick. The BMW X5 is the fifth out of 10 entries in an.
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000 to $20,000

Buying a pre-owned car is more than just a great way to save money. It could get you into a model that has safety and luxury features you couldn’t afford in a new car. That is, if you can find a new car or SUV. With the pandemic-related global shortage of the chips needed for car-safety and infotainment systems, shipments of new cars are still delayed or coming in at lower-than-expected volumes. This means supply is short and new-car dealers are charging a premium.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best SUVs for Senior Drivers

All SUVs aren’t created equally. It’s their differences that make them appealing to people with varying needs. Some SUVs have lots of room for passengers, others can haul an enormous amount of stuff. Still, others might be awesome at off-roading. If you’re an older driver, you might have a different set of vehicle needs. Perhaps more important than cargo space is the ease with which you can get in and out of your SUV, or how streamlined the infotainment system is. You might also be interested in what kind of safety features your new SUV has. Keeping that in mind, these are some of the best SUVs for senior drivers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $20,000 According to KBB

Midsize SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles in America. One of the most trusted resources on the internet for vehicle recommendations has made its updated list of great used midsize SUVs at an affordable price. Kelley Blue Book’s best used midsize SUVs under $20,000 features many different brands. It’s got something for everyone, and the price range is affordable. These are the used vehicles you’ll want to seek out while shopping for a midsize SUV.
BUYING CARS
