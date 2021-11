The recent decision of Cameron-Satchell v. CDHA Management, No. 21-576, 2021 U.S. Dist LEXIS 202877 (Oct. 21, 2021) (Kearney, J.) begins with an observation that could define many employment discrimination cases: “an at-will employee meeting one boss’ expectations must understand a new boss may not be satisfied with the same old performance.” With an opening sentence like that, it should not be a surprise that the court found there to be no evidence of discrimination or retaliation—but the journey through the facts alleged makes the case worthy of note.

LAW ・ 21 HOURS AGO