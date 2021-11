MOUNT OLIVE — A former Mount Olive student who recently transferred to Monroe High School in Middlesex County died just over a week after a head-on car crash on Route 46. Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata lost control of the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Route 46 on Oct. 23 and hit a BMW driving west. The driver died on Monday after being hospitalized at Morristown Medical Center along with his four passengers.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO