Hickory County, MO

Hickory County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

By Christina Randall
 5 days ago

PITTSBURG, Mo. — Hickory County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

According to a press release, on October 25, law enforcement responded to a burglary in Pittsburg.

A relative of the business owner arrived at the business after an alarm sounded. He told authorities he was confronted with an intruder.

Shots were fired and the intruder, a 25-year-old male, died from his injuries.

The identity of the man has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

