In 1936, Yale classicist Charles Bradford Welles published an article treating a “dirty and ragged scrap” of papyrus that Yale had acquired from an Egyptian dealer in Paris a few years prior. It had turned out that the unassuming scrap (P. Yale Inv. 1536) contained a fragment of the Acta Appiani, a text in Greek thitherto known only from a sister fragment owned by the British Library. The latter, known by the shelfmark Papyrus 2435, had been unearthed in 1897 at the site of the ancient Greco-Egyptian city of Oxyrhyncus (modern Al-Bahnasa). It just so happens that the text of the Yale fragment immediately precedes that of the British Library fragment so that they form a continuous, if incomplete, narrative. How the Yale fragment came to be in the possession of a dealer in Paris three decades later is anyone’s guess, but it is fortuitous that a second portion of the text survived.

EGYPT ・ 5 DAYS AGO