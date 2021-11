The Raiders went into their Week 8 bye with a 5-2 record, the first time since 2016 that the team has been multiple games over .500 at their scheduled week off. The first half of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders has been no cakewalk. Las Vegas was forced to deal with the resignation of their head coach, and simultaneous face of the franchise, Jon Gruden, amid controversy over emails that surfaced as a result of the WFT workplace investigation.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO