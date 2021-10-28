CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: LeBron’s Daughter Had A Pretty Incredible Movie Night

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Being a child of a professional athlete comes with some pretty awesome perks. Just ask LeBron James’ daughter, Zhuri. LeBron let his seven-year-old daughter, Zhuri, invite a few friends over for movie night on Wednesday. The Lakers forward went all-out to ensure his daughter had a nice time. Zhuri’s...

HOLAUSA

What Devin Booker said to make Kendall Jenner feel “personally attacked”

Kendall Jenner doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with taking shortcuts, but her boyfriend might. On Monday, October 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek into what she’s been up to as we roll into her “favorite time of the year.” The model is prepping for Halloween on her Instagram Stories, writing, “time to get serious,” as she posted a picture of a jack-o‘-lantern carving station that was set up in her backyard.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
The Independent

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his children are ‘upset’ over money: ‘I tell them we ain’t rich. I’m rich’

Shaquille O’Neal has said he wants his children to earn their own way in life and has revealed his parenting technique has “upset” them when it comes to money. During an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, the NBA legend, who made more than $286m during his playing days and who now endorses a string of products including major brands like Reebok, explained his approach to family finance. “My kids are older now,” he said. “They’re kinda upset with me. Not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We ain’t rich. I’m rich.”On investing...
rolling out

LeBron James’ latest move might make him a billionaire

LeBron James continues to stack his chips as he chases the illusive billionaire status. Forbes reports that the NBA baller is set to make a record $111.2 million between his on-court and off-court earnings this year, making him by far the highest-paid NBA player. Staying on his financial trek, James...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah: 5 Things To Know About Her & Their Marriage

LeBron James has 4 NBA championship rings, and his biggest fan has been by his side every step of the way! Get to know his wife, Savannah Brinson. Even someone who’s never seen or touched a basketball in their lifetime knows who LeBron James is. Despite being arguably the best basketball player of all-time (Michael Jordan fans, don’t come for us!), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his hands in a number of different things, including television shows, movies, fashion and more. Throughout his success, both on and off the court, there’s been one constant in LeBron’s life — his wife Savannah Brinson. She’s been there through it all… when LeBron was selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft; his four NBA championships; 17 All-Star selections; his first shoe deal with Nike and much more. Get to know Savannah with these five facts:
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Looks "Not So Little Anymore" in New Pic From Dad Tristan Thompson

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?. Tristan Thompson is celebrating the two special prizes he already has in his life. The 30-year-old NBA player posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27 of his daughter True Thompson, 3, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, standing next to Prince Oliver Craig Thompson, 4, the son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. The photos showed the two children posing in front of an array of games at an arcade, and both looked downright giddy.
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

