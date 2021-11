He is the best defensive player in football —- still. Maybe the best player, period. And the Detroit Lions are well aware of how hard it will be to stop him. "Aaron Donald, they just move him to so many different places," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said Thursday. "He is not a stationary target, so our protection system is going to have to be very sound this week, and we cannot let him wreck the game, because he can wreck the game.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO