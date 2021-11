Fortnite has a wide range of voice lines, owing to the variety of characters, and NPCs there are in the game. Fortnite Cube Queen voice actor is a renowned voice actor named Sarah Elmaleh. She has played roles such as Katie in Gone Home and the Freelancer in BioWare’s Anthem. She has played roles in triple-A titles such as For Honor, Final Fantasy XV, and Call of Duty: Black Ops IV. And she has played roles in indie games such as Pyre, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine and Galak-Z. The article talks about Fortnite Cube Queen voice actor in Chapter 2 Season 8, Sarah Elmaleh.

