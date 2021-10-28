CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

These 'unhealthy' foods aren't that bad for you

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn moderation, many "unhealthy" foods can...

missoulian.com

shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
Food Network

Is Salt Good or Bad for You?

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration announced sweeping new guidelines for restaurants and food manufacturers to decrease sodium content in foods. On the flip side, experts warn that some of us might not be getting enough iodine from table salt. So should we pick up the salt shaker, or put it down? And maybe more importantly, if we do shake, which salt is best?
Sentinel

What drinks can I not have if I have rich acid?

The rich acid is a substance that is found directly in the organism of people and arises as a result of the decomposition of the purines . However, the rich acid can also increase due to the intake of foods that harbor purines. Thus, having too high levels of acid...
MedicineNet.com

Is Popcorn Bad for You?

Popcorn is a healthy snack depending on how it’s prepared. While air-popped and lightly seasoned popcorn has nutritional benefits, popcorn made with tons of added butter, sugar, and salt can be bad for you. Why is popcorn a healthy snack?. Popcorn is a whole grain and has the following nutritional...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Podcast: Halloween and checking food labels for bad sugars

On the latest episode of the Food Podcast presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union on the TribLIVE podcast network, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank focuses on sugar. With Halloween right around the corner, kids, and lots of adults, will be eating a large amount of candy. “Halloween is a...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
longislandweekly.com

Truer Food: You Are What You Eat

If you’re searching for a dining experience with a menu packed full of healthy choices, look no further than one of the newer venues, True Food Kitchen, located at the west side entrance of Roosevelt Field Mall. This healthy, but casual dining experience opened a year ago under pandemic conditions, in the space that used to be occupied by Bobby Flay’s Burger Palace.
ROOSEVELT, NY
marthastewart.com

You Likely Didn't Know That These Foods and Drinks Contain Caffeine

Sure, you already know that coffee and energy drinks contain caffeine, but did you realize that the popular stimulant can be found in a variety of items that you eat and drink every day? According to our experts, caffeine hides in everything from breakfast cereal to bottled water, which means you might be consuming more than you realize. In moderation, caffeine can boost energy, memory, and focus, but too much of it can make you jittery, anxious, or nervous, says holistic nutritionist Miriam Amselem. "In excess, it can affect digestion, blood pressure, heart rate, and sleep," she explains. "Children need to be especially careful when it comes to caffeine because too much could damage a child's developing heart, nervous system, and blood vessels."
marksdailyapple.com

7 Foods You Don’t Need to Buy Organic

One of the core pillars of health is eating the best quality food possible. Realistically, though, few of us can fill our shopping carts with nothing but local, organic, pesticide-free, grass-fed, pasture-raised, wild-caught, non-GMO food. Top-tier options may not be available year-round where you live, and even if they are, they might not fit your budget.
Democrat-Herald

On Nutrition: Real whole foods really aren't scary

Being a retired home economics teacher, I always enjoy reading your column. I have always peeled the skin off of apples due to my concern about the chemicals used to spray the apples. Should I be concerned about this or am I overly cautious?" You might be overly cautious and...
althealthworks.com

5 Affordable Superfoods You Should be Eating Every Day

Many people today believe that a healthier diet filled with fruits and vegetables is much more expensive than the typical diet of refined and fast foods that many Americans have become accustomed to. While a few studies in the past have shown that eating healthier can cost more, other research has found that a healthier diet is also much more filling and rich in nutrients, meaning that we may be saving money after all.
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
SCNow

When food and medications don't mix: Preventing food-drug interactions

Did you know certain foods and beverages may change how your medications work?. When what you eat or drink affects what the medication is supposed to do, this is called a food-drug interaction. A food-drug interaction may prevent a medicine from working properly, cause a side effect to get worse or better, or even cause a new side effect.
