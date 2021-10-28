These 'unhealthy' foods aren't that bad for you

Sure, you already know that coffee and energy drinks contain caffeine, but did you realize that the popular stimulant can be found in a variety of items that you eat and drink every day? According to our experts, caffeine hides in everything from breakfast cereal to bottled water, which means you might be consuming more than you realize. In moderation, caffeine can boost energy, memory, and focus, but too much of it can make you jittery, anxious, or nervous, says holistic nutritionist Miriam Amselem. "In excess, it can affect digestion, blood pressure, heart rate, and sleep," she explains. "Children need to be especially careful when it comes to caffeine because too much could damage a child's developing heart, nervous system, and blood vessels."

