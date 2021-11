Was your dog really raised by wolves? Does your cat seem descended from wildcats? Find out with DNA testing!. If you've always wondered why your mixed-breed pup has such as unique mug, or would like to know about any health risks for your new kitty, allow us to introduce you to pet DNA tests. Promising to unravel your pet's family history, identify heritable diseases and, yes, give some explanation for your fur kid's looks, pet genetic testing has been all the rage for the last few years - especially since Oprah Winfrey endorsed a specific kit in 2018 (more on that below).

PET SERVICES ・ 21 DAYS AGO