After a search at a state park in Massachusetts a body presumed to be that of 5-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis was found buried in the ground Saturday morning. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said at a press conference Saturday afternoon that "credible information" brought the search by law enforcement from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire to the Ames Norwell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts on Friday. A New Hampshire cadaver dog made the discovery of the body.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO