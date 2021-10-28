CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rough Dream: “Disappear”

Cover picture for the articleWe are thrilled to bring to you a brand new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Knoxville's Rough Dreams. The band just released a music video for their single "Disappear". The single is off of the band's debut LP...

www.punknews.org

thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
mountaintimes.info

Singing the dream

The sun was shining, the snowmakers were hard at work on their pre-season task of covering Rime with a blanket of white … and I was meeting one of my original ski sisters for a quick walk in the woods. Wait, did I just write that they were finally making snow? Oh, what a relief to finally get to write that phrase. To drive up to my office at the top of the Killington Road and see that beautiful cloud of white smoke peeking up over the ridgeline — how can you not love the roar of the guns as they do their white work, even at that distance?
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Gentlemen's Crow!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track from St. Augustine, Florida based indie rockers Gentlemen's Crow! The song is called "Did I Get The Picture?" and is off their upcoming LP Apparations. Speaking to Punknews Cameron James said of the song,. "Did I Get...
Punknews.org

Tired Radio: “Monsters”

Brooklyn based punks Tired Radio premiered a music video for "Monsters" through The Bad Copy. The single is off of their four way split release with American Thrills, Neckscars and Nightmares For A Week.The split is out now through Wiretap Records, Sell The Heart Records, Rat Terror Records and Engineer Records.
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
Punknews.org

Spanish Love Songs release Blink-182 cover

Spanish Love Songs have released a Blink-182 cover. It is called "I Miss You (Doom and Gloom)". The song is out now digitally via Pure Noise Records. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Potty Mouth announce break up, to release final EP

Potty Mouth have announced that they are breaking up after ten years being a band. They have also announced that they will be releasing a final EP called 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. The band released a statement that reads,. "Hey everyone! We...
Punknews.org

Sleep Braids: “Call it Off”

We are pleased to bring to you a all new Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Pacific Northwest pop-punkers Sleep Braids. The track is called "Call It Off" and it is the bands debut single. The the band, focused on the topics of the struggles of identity and personal growth done in the of pop punk. See below to check out the video and a quote from the band on the track.
Punknews.org

Kill Lincoln release video for “That Song” cover

Kill Lincoln have released a video for their cover of "That Song" by The Bouncing Souls. The video was filmed by Mike Sosinski & Jesse Eisemann. The song is off the compilation album Having a Bad Time, Wish You Were Here out on Bad Time Records. Kill Lincoln released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Gulfer release “End of the World”

Montreal based emo band Gulfer have released a new song. The song is called "End of the World" and is out digitally via Topshelf Records and Royal Mountain Records. Gulfer released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the song below.
Punknews.org

Lars Frederiksen releases video for “Army Of Zombies”

Lars Frederiksen has released an animated video for his new solo version of "Army of Zombies". The song originally appeared on Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards' self-titled album in 2001. The video was written, directed, and edited by Keith Ross. The song is off his upcoming EP To Victory that will be out November 19 via Pirates Press Records. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Forever Unclean announce LP

Danish punks Forever Unclean announced they will be releasing their new LP titled Best later this year through Disconnect Disconnect Records, Nasty Cut Records and Hidden Home Records. The release will feature 11 new tracks, including the most recent single they released "Woods".
Punknews.org

Punk Crush release “Black Out!” video

Punk Crush have released a video for their new single "BLACK OUT!". The video was directed and edited by Ann Molin. The song is available digitally. Punk Crush released their EP Good Luck in 2019. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Weakened Friends release “Tunnels”

Weakened Friends have released a new song. The song is called "Tunnels" and is off their upcoming album Quitter due out November 19 via Big Scary Monsters and Don Giovanni Records. Weakened Friends will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the song below.
richmondmagazine.com

Pipe Dream

If you’ve ever listened to a discussion of societal inequities, then you know about the "school-to-prison pipeline.” For those who don’t run in such circles, it’s the tendency of harsh school and government policies to lead young people from detention to incarceration. It’s what Nya, a schoolteacher and the main character of “Pipeline,” a play written by Dominique Morisseau, is trying to keep her son away from. It’s a timely story that made the play one of the most produced of 2019.
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
