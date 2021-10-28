Rough Dream: “Disappear”

The sun was shining, the snowmakers were hard at work on their pre-season task of covering Rime with a blanket of white … and I was meeting one of my original ski sisters for a quick walk in the woods. Wait, did I just write that they were finally making snow? Oh, what a relief to finally get to write that phrase. To drive up to my office at the top of the Killington Road and see that beautiful cloud of white smoke peeking up over the ridgeline — how can you not love the roar of the guns as they do their white work, even at that distance?

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO