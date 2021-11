CLEVELAND, Ohio – The culinary scene on Cleveland State University’s campus is going to be getting a bit more flavorful very soon. Yum Village looks to open in early December in The Langston apartments, said Carasai Ihentuge of Cleveland. His brother, Godwin, runs the first location and a secondary kiosk spot in downtown Detroit, where the two are from. The food is Afro-Caribbean, a natural flavor marriage for the Ihentuges, whose mother is from Detroit and father is from Nigeria.

