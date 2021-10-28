CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 2 Election Day Checklist for City of Alexandria Voters

For Immediate Release: October 28, 2021

In preparation for the general election in Alexandria on Tuesday, November 2, registered voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the ballot and voting procedures in advance. Here are seven ways Alexandria voters can prepare for Election Day:

1. CONSIDER EARLY VOTING

All registered voters in Virginia are eligible to vote early. The deadline to cast an early ballot in person is Saturday, October 30, at 5 p.m. Early voting hours are offered at the following locations and times:

Office of Voter Registration and Elections (132 N. Royal St., Suite 100)

  • Thursday, October 28, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.
  • Friday, October 29, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Charles E. Beatley Jr. Central Library (5005 Duke St.)

  • Thursday, October 28, 1–8 p.m.
  • Friday, October 29, 1–5 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

2. CHECK YOUR POLLING PLACE

If you vote on Election Day on November 2, you must do so at your designated polling place. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to confirm the location and your registration at vote.elections.virginia.gov before you go. You may also either call the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at 703.746.4050 or view the City's current precinct map.

For November 2, note the following temporary changes to polling places:

  • Ladrey Senior Building Precinct will vote at Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.)
  • Hermitage Precinct will vote at John Adams Elementary School (5651 Rayburn Ave.)
  • Douglas MacArthur School Precinct will vote at The George Washington Masonic National Memorial (101 Callahan Drive)

3. KNOW WHAT IS ON YOUR BALLOT

The ballot includes contests for Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sheriff, Mayor, and members of City Council and School Board. Review the ballot to help you make informed choices at the voting booth. Election officials are not permitted to provide information about candidates, so please conduct research to determine your choices before arriving at the polling place.

4. BRING YOUR ID

Virginia voters must show identification (ID) prior to voting. Examples of acceptable ID include a Virginia driver’s license, voter confirmation documents, United States passport, employee photo ID or student ID. Review the complete list of acceptable forms of identification at the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Voters who arrive at the polling place without an acceptable ID may sign an ID confirmation statement and vote using a regular ballot. Any voter who neither presents acceptable identification nor signs this statement must vote using a provisional ballot.

5. DON’T BE LATE

If you are planning to vote late in the day or after work, please remember that you must be in line at your polling place by 7 p.m. or you will not be able to vote.

6. IF YOU NEED HELP, PLEASE ASK

The Office of Voter Registration & Elections is committed to ensuring that every registered voter can vote. If you have any concerns about the voting process or a voting site, please call 703.746.4050 or notify an election officer.

7. VIEW THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

After the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Alexandria election officials will begin posting unofficial results on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

During the weeks following the election, state and local Electoral Boards will canvass the results, make any necessary adjustments and certify the official results.

For more information, contact the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at voters@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4050.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact angela.turner@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4050 or Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/124855.

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

