Frodon and Bryony Frost held off Galvin in a thrilling finish to the Champion Chase at Down Royal. The first Grade One chase of the new National Hunt season was good enough to grace any of the spring festivals, with all five runners having tasted success at Cheltenham in the past. Joining King George winner Frodon was last year’s Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo, as well as dual Grade One winner Delta Work and Galvin, winner of his last six.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO