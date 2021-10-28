CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Queen Of The Universe’: Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel & Leona Lewis To Judge For Paramount+ Drag Queen Singing Competition

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Paramount+ has set Vanessa Williams , Michelle Visage , Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis as judges for its upcoming drag queen singing competition Queen of the Universe .

Hosted by Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe hails from the MTV Entertainment Studios and RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder. Inspired by international singing competitions, Queen of the Universe will follow the world’s most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, countries go head to head spotlighting their top talent. Contestants hail from the U.S, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, India, China, France and more.

Each episode will feature the world’s fiercest queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges in the hopes of being crowned the “Queen of the Universe.”

Contestants for the upcoming competition series have yet to be announced. Queen of the Universe is set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 2.

