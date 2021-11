For Pokemon Go players, there are few things more frustrating than watching an egg hatch and having little to show for it. Right now, this is the source of frustration for a lot of players, particularly those hatching 12km eggs. Basically, a lot of players are sick and tired of putting in the effort to hatch these things, only to end up with Vullaby, a Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White. That frustration compounded this week, when Niantic announced that Vullaby will be appearing in Research Breakthrough encounters throughout the next month. The announcement resulted in heavy derision from players, who took to social media to air their grievances.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO