CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Mountain View man arrested for molesting young girl

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UedSX_0cfcFdSo00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mountain View police are reporting that a suspect has been arrested for inappropriately touching a young girl that he lived with.

Officers responded to a residence on the 600 block of Mariposa Avenue on October 25 at 8:30 p.m. after a call alleging 36-year-old Jonas Santiago Lopez, who lived at the house but is not related to the victim, was molesting a ten-year-old girl who also lived at the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ktwfa_0cfcFdSo00

Witnesses told police that Lopez exhibited strange behavior around the young girl over the course of a few weeks.

Remains identified as Lauren Cho found in California desert

Lopez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child and annoying and molesting a child. He has since been released on bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

19-year-old killed after leaving Fairfield Halloween party; Travis AFB airman among 3 arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman left a Halloween party in Sacramento and was later killed in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department said Leilani Beauchamp, from Carmel, was last seen early Saturday morning leaving a Halloween party in Sacramento. At the time, Fairfield police said she was with […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist struck, killed by large truck in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a large truck in San Jose on Wednesday morning. The San Jose Police Department said the crash happened on N 10th St and Commercial St around 5:50 a.m. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officers are asking drivers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy