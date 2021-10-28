CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rupert Murdoch is letting his media empire spread January 6 and election conspiracy theories

By Oliver Darcy
CNN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York (CNN Business) — Is Rupert Murdoch a 1/6 or election truther?. The conservative media mogul hasn't weighed in directly on the conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen or the insurrection that took place at the US Capitol earlier this year, and his spokesperson didn't respond to a request...

www.cnn.com

Washington Post

Only Geraldo Rivera can change Fox News

Your comments last week about “Patriot Purge,” your colleague Tucker Carlson’s three-part series on the Jan. 6 riots, were blunt and devastating. The suggestion in the trailer for the series that the riot was a “false flag” operation was, as you rightly pointed out, “bulls---.”. Opinions to start the day,...
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ special pushes baseless conspiracy that FBI ‘incited’ Capitol riot

In a new three-part documentary series, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pushes the debunked conspiracy that the FBI incited the Capitol riot.“Most Americans probably assume the chaos of January 6 was the result of intelligence failures or of simple government incompetence,” Carlson says in Part I of the series, titled Patriot Purge. “But direct incitement by federal agents? The intentional entrapment of American citizens? No decent person wants to believe that. But increasingly there’s evidence it is true.”In the 27-minute episode, Carlson and other talking heads frame the 6 January insurrection as a false flag attack orchestrated by shadowy...
CNN

Media analyst: Fueling mistrust is part of Murdoch's business model

New York, NY (CNN) — CNN media analyst Bill Carter compared Rupert Murdoch to a "robber baron" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday, referencing his disruptive role in the media as threats to American democracy become more mainstream. "He basically came in like the guys in the 19th century," Carter said, "and...
Houston Chronicle

Even Geraldo Is Pissed About Tucker Carlson's Unhinged Jan. 6 Movie, Which Has Ties to Pizzagate

It turns out that alleging the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was a hoax doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. Tucker Carlson this week debuted a trailer for his fantastical upcoming “documentary” that claims the insurrection was a “false flag” operation. The trailer has drawn the ire of politicians and media figures from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) bashed Carlson after the trailer was released. So too did fellow Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who called the “false flag” claim “bullshit.”
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Calls Fox News ‘Arguably the Greatest Threat to Our Democracy,’ Says Tucker Carlson Is ‘Our Most Prominent White Nationalist’

Joy Reid tore into Fox News and Tucker Carlson on Friday night and ripped the host for the second time in two days for his upcoming Fox Nation series on the January 6th Capitol attack. Carlson previewed the trailer for the series, which suggests that the attack was a “false flag” event. It also features a person claiming, “The left is hunting the right. Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”
mediaite.com

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Goes OFF on Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge: ‘Why Does Rupert Murdoch Want to Destroy America?’

CNN New Day shared genuine disgust at Tucker Carlson, Fox News, and Rupert Murdoch over a new Fox Nation series called Patriot Purge, which presents unsettling conspiracy theories, and paints conservative “patriots” as eventual victims of the liberal elite. Carlson aired a new series trailer on Wednesday evening, which featured...
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
The Week

Anti-Defamation League begs Fox News not to air Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 documentary

The Anti-Defamation League is begging Fox to scrap a Tucker Carlson documentary about the Jan. 6 riot, warning it could direct "harm toward our public officials." ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in a letter to Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch expressed "deep alarm" over plans to air a new documentary on Fox Nation about the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot, per Variety. A trailer for the documentary released this week included a clip of an interviewee baselessly suggesting the riot was a "false flag" operation, while another claims the left is "hunting the right" and "sticking them in Guantanamo Bay."
