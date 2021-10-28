CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OR

Countywide operation arrests 8 for domestic violence

By Hailey Dunn
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A countywide operation to arrest domestic violence offenders led to 68 warrant service attempts and eight arrests in Marion County Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation. There were 19 law enforcement officers, two victim advocates and a deputy district attorney working together.

“Each year the lives of thousands of residents in Marion County are impacted by intimate partner violence,” said Undersheriff Jeff Wood. “As a community, we each have a role to play to reduce intimate partner violence whether it is through accountability, awareness, education, or evidence-based supervision practices.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime.”

For additional information and resources about domestic violence visit the Center for Hope & Safety’s website at hopeandsafety.org .

