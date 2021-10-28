CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Dead, Husband Injured In Newark House Fire, Officials Say

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A woman is dead and her husband is recovering after a house fire in Newark, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire started just before 7 a.m. on Augusta Drive.

The home is in the Chestnut Hill Estates development. The Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company arrived to find flames coming out of the first floor. Deputy Fire Chief Steven Gallaher told CBS3 crews found an older man outside the home, saying his wife was inside.

Crews rescued the woman from inside one of the bedrooms. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The man is being treated for smoke inhalation.

The damage to the home is estimated at $200,000. The cause is under investigation.

#Fire Hose#House Fire#Hook And Ladder#Accident#Chestnut Hill Estates#The Aetna Hose#Ladder Company
