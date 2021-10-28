Bobby Brown, Vanilla Ice to perform NYE on Fremont Street

Fremont Street Experience has announced its New Year’s Eve lineup that will feature an 80s & 90s theme.

The event will feature live performances from Vanilla Ice, Village People, Bobby Brown, Tone Loc and more.

“Fremont Street Experience is known worldwide for being the ultimate street party featuring live entertainment every day of the year,” said Andrew Simon, president and CEO of Fremont Street Experience.

“In keeping with our reputation for providing the best value in Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience is offering its elevated New Year’s Eve 80’s & 90’s Dance Party for a limited time only, pre-sale ticket price of just $35. Get your early-bird tickets now for what will be the greatest NYE party in the history of Fremont Street Experience.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Oct. 29 at 12:00 p.m., for $35.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit VegasExperience.com.