Last minute costumes at Reinke Brothers

Halloween is this weekend and shoppers are looking to get last-minute costumes. What’s trending? According to Lyst, consumers are looking for “Dune”-inspired looks this year.
Since the action film premiered last week, searches have soared for capes and cargo pants, which were up 180% and 47%, respectively.
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future...
Comments / 0