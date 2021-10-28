CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hundreds step up to help Kansas woman after apartment accidentally cleaned out

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zh1P_0cfcETcd00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Hundreds of donors have stepped up to help a Kansas City, Kansas woman who had her home “accidentally” cleaned out.

Last weekend, My’Rohn Guthrie came home to an empty unit at the Gateway Plaza townhomes.

Upon contacting property management, they first told her to contact the police until they checked their records.

“That’s when they told me, ‘we’re so sorry we cleaned out the wrong unit,”‘ Guthrie said.

Guthrie estimated a loss of $32,000 worth of belongings were thrown away due to management error.

Kansas woman says her apartment complex accidentally cleared out her townhome

She set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $25,000.

“Our apartment complex in Kansas City, KS wrongly and “accidentally” cleaned out our entire apartment, leaving us to start over from scratch. We have to buy everything again from bed sets down to our socks and birth certificates. This will help us furnish our new house and buy anything else we may need like clothes, shoes and toiletries.” Guthrie wrote on her fundraiser.

As of 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, Guthrie had raised over $29,000.

A representative at Seldin Company, the company that manages Gateway Plaza, said they sent a statement Wednesday saying they are investigating and working toward a resolution for Guthrie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 9

Jim N Sue Jacobs
5d ago

That company owes her to replace EVERYTHING, pay her for pain and suffering!! also get back her things from where they took them!!

Reply(2)
18
Susan Slover
5d ago

I'm glad people are helping but the management company owes her big time she should not need others to help although it's nice of people it's not her responsibility to replace I think she should get the value plus damages

Reply
8
Carol Wilson
4d ago

my daughter experienced this with the same company in Chelsea homes of kck. managed by the same company. Chelsea homes forced my daughter to move to a " diffdrent" unit. in the process her apartment t was broken into but not forcefully. we reported it to the management, they said they are looking g I to it. no results as of today. we reported items stolen yo the apartment management even had a meeting g with them. no replacement, no resolution just oh well. This management company is bad bad

Reply
4
 

KSN News

Company that dumped private records in Kansas is fined

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A national company that dumped records in public trash cans without shredding it or removing personal information has agreed to pay a nearly $500,000 fine. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt sued SearchTec in 2017, alleging it disposed of documents containing clients’ personal information in garbage bins around Topeka. The company, which […]
KSN News

‘Everything is gone’: Wichitan speaks out after apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “First time starting over from almost zero belongings,” said James Lee Gillenwater, Kingston Cove Apartment resident. “Just whatever is here in the truck with me.” Gillenwater said as he sat in his car Monday morning. He is one of the residents at Kingston Cove Apartments in south Wichita. Early Monday morning, […]
KSN News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas. The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her. Last contact […]
KSN News

College Hill residents speak out on Halloween Street safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The spookiest holiday has come and gone, but for the people who live on Halloween Street, the push for pedestrian safety is far from over. “We never cross right here. We always make sure we go down to the crosswalk down here, or the intersection of Douglas and Oliver because they’re […]
KSN News

Eureka man, 2 others killed in Butler County crash

Story has been updated to clarify that three people were killed in a crash BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday about a crash that killed three people late Saturday. Butler County dispatchers tell KSN that two pickup trucks crashed just east of El Dorado around 11:45 p.m. […]
KSN News

Wichita’s Miracle League knocks inclusion out of the park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A City of Wichita baseball league is giving individuals with disabilities the opportunity to play the sport in an adaptive way. Miracle League, now in its twelfth year, recently wrapped up its first fall season with more than 60 players, making up six teams. “It’s simple. It’s not complicated. They just […]
