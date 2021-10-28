CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find loving homes

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago

Pinellas — Sasha

Sasha is a 5-month-old female kitten. She likes to romp and play with other kittens. She chirps and makes little trill sounds. To meet her, call her Save Out Strays foster home at 727-545-1116.

Hernando — Gizmo

Gizmo is a 2-year-old red male Terrier mix. He was found wandering the streets in Brooksville and was extremely fearful upon intake. Shelter staff have been working to build his confidence and trust. He enjoys long walks and time in his spree area. He needs a patient owner who has time to continue his training and development. For more information, contact Hernando County

]]>

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Canadian snowbirds are returning to Tampa Bay

For the first time in two decades, Lois and Bob Slack had to buy winter clothes. It was 2020 in Athens, Ontario. Though they were longtime residents of the Canadian township — where temperatures can drop into single digits — the couple had spent the cooler half of the year in Florida since 1998, at a retirement community in a town aptly named Winter Haven.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Fresco y Más opening third Tampa grocery store

Fresco y Más Supermarket is expanding in Tampa Bay. Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie, announced it’s opening a third location in Tampa today. Fresco y Más is a supermarket brand that caters to Hispanic and Caribbean communities. There’s growing demand for Hispanic products...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Nov. 1-7

Tell-Tale Tassels: An Evening of Poe-Inspired Cabaret: Drag, burlesque and other performers from throughout the Tampa Bay area interpret the macabre works of Edgar Allan Poe. 18 and older. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show required. Benefits Wordier Than Thou’s literary arts programming. $20, $50-$80 VIP. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Mirror Lake Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg. 516-906-2140.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Foster Home
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, Orlando and Miami restaurants can now earn Michelin stars

TAMPA — For the first time ever, The Michelin Guide will start awarding stars in Florida. As part of a new partnership between Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, and The Michelin Guide, inspectors from the elite restaurant guide will start visiting restaurants in Tampa, Orlando and Miami and announce a guide sometime in 2022.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Tampa Bay Times

Why you should care that Florida manatees are starving to death

The portly pals were visible with squinting and patience. Their spatula tails flipped out of the canal, and they put their snoots to the surface and blew bubble rings. Charlie explained why he, specifically, likes manatees. Yes, Charlie, incredibly accurate. Manatees are roly-polies, baked potatoes, Lumpy McLumpersons, silly gray friends...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg illusionists conjure magic theater

The tiny Zubrick Magic Theatre in St. Petersburg is quickly filling up before the 7 p.m. show as magician Chris Zubrick, 39, scans the audience from a laptop backstage. He’s checking the sound and lighting, but he’s also looking for the body language that will tell him he’s found some willing volunteers in the audience who will help in his comic magic act. His stage partner and husband, Ryan Zubrick, 36, has a flock of birds at the ready for a sleight of hand trick that will astonish the crowd.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Spinoff of ‘Masked Singer’ brings live show to Tampa

A spinoff of The Masked Singer is a live show that is coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts with a “local celebrity” in the mix of costumed singers. The premise of the hit Fox reality show is that it is a singing competition guessing game. The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Medical marijuana makes perfect sense for seniors | Letters

Physical pain is a natural part of growing older. My pre-geriatric pain is addressed in healthy ways: acupuncture, chiropractic maintenance, yoga, salt floats, hydrotherapy salt baths and daily exercise. While (legal) oral meds may be helpful, I’ve found healthier choices l just listed are better in the long run. However chronic pain is a category all its own. As one who endured such pain myself, I am thankful there are safe meds to help folks live as normally as possible despite the torture of chronic pain.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Video platform Rumble announces HQ move to Sarasota County

Rumble, an online video hosting service that has become a major platform for conservatives and right-wing media figures — including former President Donald Trump — is coming to Tampa Bay. The company announced Thursday that it’s relocating its U.S. headquarters from New York to Longboat Key, near Sarasota, and plans...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Eckerd Connects loses child welfare contract in Pinellas, Pasco

CLEARWATER — Eckerd Connects will no longer provide foster care and child services in the Tampa Bay region next year. Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris decided not to renew the state’s contract with the Clearwater nonprofit to provide child services in Pinellas and Pasco counties when it expires at the end of the year. That contract was worth $80 million in 2021.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Primo Water relocates global headquarters to Midtown Tampa

Another one of Tampa Bay’s largest public companies is putting down roots in Midtown Tampa. Primo Water, a water dispenser and refilling company that had revenues of nearly $2 billion in 2020, is moving its global headquarters from a 15,000-square-foot office on Boy Scout Boulevard to the $500 million development’s new Midtown West office building.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy