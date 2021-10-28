Tampa Bay area pets hoping to find loving homes

Pinellas — Sasha

Sasha is a 5-month-old female kitten. She likes to romp and play with other kittens. She chirps and makes little trill sounds. To meet her, call her Save Out Strays foster home at 727-545-1116.

Hernando — Gizmo

Gizmo is a 2-year-old red male Terrier mix. He was found wandering the streets in Brooksville and was extremely fearful upon intake. Shelter staff have been working to build his confidence and trust. He enjoys long walks and time in his spree area. He needs a patient owner who has time to continue his training and development. For more information, contact Hernando County

