Once again, Jennings CLC dominated the middle school soccer league at APS. Hyre CLC and Innes CLC competed strongly this season, but neither were able to upset the mighty Wolverines from Jennings. Martin Kwitonda from Jennings led the league in all statistical categories. Kwitonda was the leading goal scorer and assist king for this season. Veteran coach Chris Carzoo got outstanding play on the defensive side from Ashika Sunuwar who helped Jennings complete another undefeated season. The league was very competitive this year as teams from Hyre, Innes, Buchtel CLC and Litchfield CLC gave it their best effort every week. Thanks to all for helping make it a great soccer season!

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO