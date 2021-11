A longtime member of the Indiana Fire Association and Citizens Ambulance Service has passed away. (Photo courtesy Indiana Fire Association) The Indiana Fire Association announced on Tuesday the death of life member Thomas “Tommy” Thompson. He was active in the Indiana Fire Association for 27 years from 1977 to 2005. He followed in the footsteps of his father, former chief George Thompson. Tommy would serve on company 4 and was elected Lieutenant and later on, assistant fire chief. He also worked with the IFA dive team, and was an active engineer. Most recently, Thompson worked with Citizens Ambulance Service, and he would respond to scenes with his portable grill to cook up food for hungry firefighters who were on the scene for long periods of time.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO