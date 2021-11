TOMS RIVER – Police said that a driver looked at the GPS on his phone, which caused him to run a red light on the evening of October 29. Ronaldo Cortes, 18, of South Toms River, was driving east on Route 37 in a Volvo when he looked at the GPS on his phone, police said. He went through the intersection at Mule Road when the light was red. His Volvo struck a Kia, which then hit a nearby Lexus. Those two vehicles were both heading south on Mule Road at the time.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO